The Cursillo weekends held within the diocese will be held Feb 28-March 3 for the men and March 14-17 for the women. Cursillo (pronounced kur-see-yo) is a Spanish word meaning “little, or short, course.” The full name of the movement, Cursillo de Cristiandad, translates into English as “little lesson in Christian living.” A Cursillo weekend’s aim is to concentrate closely on the person and teachings of Jesus Christ. Cursillo gives those who attend a living understanding of basic Christian truths and the desire to serve the Church. What’s more, it provides a means to continue the Christian formation that begins on the weekend. Cursillo is a Catholic movement. Accordingly, teaching and worship is in the context of the Roman Catholic tradition and practice. Contact Jeremy Kadrmas at 701-290-8405 (men’s weekend) and Pat Dassinger (women’s weekend) at 701-290-0056 or go to bismarckdiocese.com/cursillo-2 for more information.