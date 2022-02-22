Cursillo weekends in March

The Cursillo of the Bismarck Diocese will be holding their 2022 Cursillo weekends at Trinity High School in Dickinson in March. Cursillo is a short course in Christianity for adults that takes place over a four-day retreat. The men’s weekend will be March 3-6 and the women’s weekend will be March 17-20. For more information or to register, please visit bismarckcursillo.com or call/text Dennis Meyer at 701-290-7091 (for the men’s weekend) or Kim Kostelecky at 701-590-4726 (for the women’s weekend).