Custodian (PT) - Ascension, Bismarck

CUSTODIAN: Ascension Catholic Church is seeking a reliable and dedicated Custodial Maintenance person to maintain our facilities. The position would be part-time (25 hours/week). QUALIFICATIONS: Individual must have a high school diploma or equivalent with some professional work experience as custodian, janitor, or a similar role preferred. Must be comfortable with basic landscaping and maintenance tasks. Some evening/weekend hours are expected at times. A background check is required by the Diocese of Bismarck. COMPENSATION/BENEFITS: This is an hourly position and includes a full range of benefits. Please submit a cover letter and resume to Beth Kathol, Parish Business Manager, Ascension Catholic Church, 1905 South 3rd Street, Bismarck, ND 58504 or bkathol@ascensionbismarck.org.