Dakota Hope Clinic fundraiser Sept. 18

Dakota Hope Clinic, a pregnancy help center in Minot, is holding their fundraising banquet on Monday, Sept. 18 at the Holiday Inn Riverside in Minot. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 6:30. Featured speakers are David and Jason Benham—identical twin brothers sharing their story of faith. There is no charge, but those who attend will be offered the opportunity to make a financial gift. To plan accordingly, reservations are required. Please RSVP by Sept. 4 to dakotahope@minot.com or call 701-852-4675.