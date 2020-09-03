Dakota Hope Clinic fundraisers Sept. 21-22

Minot’s pregnancy help clinic invites you to their annual Dakota Hope fundraising banquet on Monday, Sept. 21 at the North Dakota State Fair Event Center. New this year, a second banquet night will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at the Mountrail County South Complex in Stanley. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. in Minot and 6 p.m. in Stanley. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. for both venues. One of the youngest speakers on reproductive issues, Rebekah Hagen, will be the guest speaker for both evenings. Please RSVP by Sept. 7 to your table host or register at dakotahope.org. Live-streaming of the Sept. 21 banquet is available for those who wish to participate from home. Upon registration at www.dakotahope.org, a link well be sent to access the event. For more information, call 701-852-4675.