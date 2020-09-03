Dakota Hope Clinic fundraising banquet is Sept. 21

Minot’s pregnancy help clinic invites you to their annual Dakota Hope fundraising banquet on Monday, Sept. 21 at the North Dakota State Fair Event Center.
New this year, a second banquet night will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at the Mountrail County South Complex in Stanley. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. in Minot and 6 p.m. in Stanley. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. for both venues. Please RSVP by Sept. 7 to your table host or register at dakotahope.org. For more information, call 701-852-4675.
One of the youngest speakers on reproductive issues, Rebekah Hagen, will be the guest speaker for both evenings.
Raised in a Christian home where abortion was never discussed, Rebekah’s role in the pro-life movement was unplanned and fueled, instead, by firsthand experience. She became pregnant at 17 with her son, Eli, and with a second child while in her first year of college.
Feeling ashamed and fearing that she would lose her family’s support and have to drop out of school, Rebekah thought that raising two children alone would be impossible. At just over seven weeks pregnant, she began a medication abortion that would later change her life.
Her story, however, did not end after taking the abortion pill. Minutes after leaving the clinic, she experienced a radical change of heart and turned to the internet to search for a way out. Feeling determined to reverse her mistake, Rebekah underwent what most thought would be an impossible attempt to save her baby.
At age 20, she began speaking across the United States and sharing her own story of hope and redemption. A passionate advocate for grace-centered outreach, Rebekah Hagan uses her story to unravel the mindset of women in unplanned pregnancies, and to equip and encourage others to lead with hope and compassion.
Rebekah is a graduate of William Jessup University, and she and her family reside in Roseville, California where she works for her local pregnancy center.
Live-streaming of the Sept. 21 banquet is available for those who wish to participate from home. Upon registration at
www.dakotahope.org, a link well be sent to access the event.
About Dakota Hope
Dakota Hope Clinic is the only life-affirming pregnancy help center in northwestern North Dakota. The Christian non-profit organization was formed to help women and men involved in an unintended pregnancy. Because of God’s grace and generous donors, they have seen more than 90% of their pregnant clients make a choice for life since opening in 2013. All services at Dakota Hope Clinic are 100% free and confidential.