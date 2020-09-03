Dakota Hope Clinic tours offered

Dakota Hope Clinic, the pregnancy help clinic in Minot, is offering tours to church youth groups on the first Wednesday of each month during the school year. During the tour, students will have the opportunity to rotate through different learning stations. Each station will be approximately 15 minutes in length. Church leaders will obtain permission slips from parents of the students who would like to attend. Parents are encouraged to attend with their students. Tours will be from 6-7:30 p.m. unless a youth group needs a specific time, arrangements can be made. Different levels of tours will be offered so that student groups that have already been on the tour, will have different presentations. Call Dakota Hope Clinic at 701-852-4675 to schedule a free tour.