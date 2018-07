Dakota Hope Clinic, a life-affirming pregnancy help center in Minot, is holding their 5th Anniversary Fundraising Banquet on Monday, Sept. 17 at the State Fair Center. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. The keynote speaker is abortion survivor Melissa Ohden. For information on attending the banquet, call 701-852-4675 or reserve your seat online at www.dakotahope.org.