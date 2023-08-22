Dakota Hope fundraising banquets Sept. 18 and 19

The fundraising banquets for Dakota Hope Clinic will be celebrating their 10th year of life-affirming service to Minot and surrounding communities. The event on Monday, Sept. 18 will be held at the North Dakota State Fair Event Center. A second event will be on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Cobblestone Inn in Bottineau. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. each evening. The guest speaker is Carol Everett whose life has been entrenched in women’s reproductive health choices. Hear Carol’s powerful testimony behind the scenes in her previous career working at an abortion clinic. Make your banquet reservation by Sept. 8. The event is free to attend, but donations are welcome. Go to www.dakotahope.org/events/ for more information.