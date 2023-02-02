Date changed for North Dakota March for Life

January 20, 2023, marked the 50th National March for Life in Washington D.C. and the third North Dakota March for Life. For 50 years, we marched at the nation’s capital in response to the United States Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, promising to march until the decision was overturned. In 2021, due to the global pandemic, we created the North Dakota March for Life so there would still be a march while assuring health and safety were maintained. We continued to keep it local in 2022 and 2023, modeling our N.D. March for Life after the National March for Life, with Mass celebrated by Bishop Kagan, followed by a march to the N.D. capitol building steps and a rally.
Going forward, the N.D. March for Life will now be held annually in October. Respect Life Month is celebrated in October, with the first Sunday of the month as Respect Life Sunday. In correlation, the N.D. March for Life will be the first Friday following the first Sunday of October. Save the date for Oct. 6, 2023, for the fourth annual N.D. March for Life.
We recognize that there are now multiple dates associated with the pro-life movement; Jan. 22 as the date of the fateful Roe v. Wade decision and June 24 as the date that decision was overturned in the Dobbs case. Each Diocese of Bismarck parish has been directed, by Bishop Kagan, to offer a Mass for the legal protection of the unborn every Jan. 22 and a Mass of thanksgiving for the end of the federal legalization of abortion every June 24, unless either of those dates fall on a Sunday.
These changes and additions will allow us to continue our dedication to the sanctity of all human life. And we will continue until abortion is unthinkable!