Date Night July 25

Join us for an adults only, fun-filled date night to learn and grow together in your faith. Plan for Friday, July 25 (the 57th anniversary of the Humanae Vitae encyclical). The night begins with Mass at the Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary in Bismarck at 5:30 p.m. followed by a social and dinner at the Radisson. During dinner, speakers, Matt and Mindy Dalton of Marriage Ministries, will present "The Beauty of Marriage." The evening concludes with bingo and prizes. Registration fee (required) is $65 for dinner. Cash bar available. Register soon as spots are limited at https://bismarckdiocese.com/datenight. Call Katie at the Office of Family Ministry at 701-712-0418 for more information.