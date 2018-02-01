Diocesan seminarian Deacon Dominic Bouck, is one step closer to the priesthood. He and classmate, Deacon Jarad Wolf, will be ordained to the holy priesthood on June 11.



Both took a break from their studies in Rome at the Pontifical North American College over the Christmas holiday to make a trip to their home diocese for Bouck’s ordination to the transitional diaconate. Wolf had been ordained a deacon in Rome in September.



Deacon Dominic’s ordination took place on Dec. 22 at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit with Bishop Kagan presiding.



“Being ordained to the diaconate was such an overwhelming joy and moment of grace that it’s difficult to put into words,” Deacon Dominic said. “I made lifelong promises to be celibate, obedient, and bound to pray the liturgy of the hours. God has been so good to me in my life, that I know through his grace, he is giving me the power to live those promises for the sake of my life with him, and in service to his people.”



After a holiday break, Deacon Dominic returned to Rome to further his formation. But, before he left, he was able to take part in some very important life moments.



“In the weeks since my ordination, I’ve baptized children, including my niece, preached at my home parish and the Cathedral, buried dearly departed children of God, and served at the altar,” he explained. “It is hard to believe that I am doing these things, but rewarding beyond description. I am happy to be a deacon, and I look forward to being a priest of Jesus Christ!”



With less than six months of study before ordination to the holy priesthood, he reflects on where the path to the priesthood has taken him and he couldn’t be happier.



“There has been a thought of priesthood in my mind as long as I can remember. I was raised in a good family and always had good parish priests, and I was educated in good Catholic schools in Dickinson,” Deacon Dominic noted. “The main discernment I encountered was seeing the goods of marriage and family life and the need to offer that to God and embrace the life of a priest.”



Seminary was the direction he needed to take to sort out his true vocation in life.



“It came to the point where I had to just enter seminary and see if God was indeed calling me to be a priest. While in seminary He revealed that He was truly calling me, and the Church now in my diaconate ordination has confirmed it,” Deacon Dominic said. “Since I entered, I have experienced a deeper relationship with the Lord who loves me and is always with me. After I graduated from college seminary, I also spent a few years discerning with a religious community, the Dominicans, on the East Coast. God called me back to the diocese, and I couldn’t be happier to be back in western North Dakota. In my life, God has shown me that no matter where I am, He is with me.”



All credit goes to God in His grace for giving Dominic a love for his Church, and the idea that he could one day serve Him and His people as a priest.



“Daily Mass and the sacrament of reconciliation always kept me near him. In seminary, the great fraternity that I experienced of other men like me, especially those from the Diocese of Bismarck, I was confirmed in my faith and vocation, and challenged to grow in virtue day after day. Great priests as role models and guides always kept me going and showed me that priests are joyful and admirable people, something that I strive to be.”



Prayers are always welcome as he continues on in his formation. “All the countless prayers from the ones I love and know well, and from those whom I don’t know all that well, have sustained me in my formation to the priesthood. Keep praying for priests and seminarians!"



Final steps of priestly formation



The last steps of priestly formation for seminarians Deacons Dominic and Jarad will be spent at the North American College in Rome.



“Being in Rome is such a great grace,” Dominic explained. “Yes, there is great food and beautiful buildings, but to be able to walk the same streets as the great saints and martyrs who form the foundation of our Catholic Church is a treasure. Also, to live near the Holy Father makes the universal Church seem more like a family that I am so glad to be a part of. Finally, the seminary is a grace-filled place of formation, where many of our beloved priests of Bismarck have been formed. It is a privilege to live there.”



In the final months of his formation, he continues with his classes and practical formation matters.



“Now, I am studying Biblical Theology, which is an amazing opportunity to go deeper into the Word of God. Studying Greek and Hebrew in Italian is challenging, but I leave the classroom each day with new insights into Sacred Scripture. “



Though his road to the priesthood has been long as he’s in his tenth year of formation, he looks forward to serving his home diocese soon.



“After so many years in priestly formation, it is a blessing to be drawing near the completion of this phase in my life,” he said. “I cannot describe how eager I am to return to the diocese and serve as a priest. God has been so good to me, and I am grateful to be able to return in a little way some of that goodness to him and his beloved people.”



