Diocesan seminarian Deacon Jarad Wolf is a step closer to the priesthood.



Wolf was among a class of 31 seminarians from the Pontifical North American College in Rome ordained to the transitional diaconate during a celebration of the Eucharist on Sept. 28.



Most Reverend James Checchio, Bishop of Metuchen, was the ordaining prelate at the Ordination Mass, celebrated at the Altar of the Chair of St. Peter, in the Papal Basilica of St. Peter, in the Vatican. Bishop Checchio, previous rector of the North American College from 2006 to 2016, has been the Bishop of Metuchen since May 3, 2016.



In his homily, Bishop Checchio spoke to the men about to be ordained, reminding them of their call to be both a shepherd and a servant. He spoke to them about the example set by Blessed Stanley Rother, the first American born priest and martyr, whose beatification took place just last week. Bishop Checchio told the men how Father Rother exemplified a life of service and “knew what it meant to be a shepherd.”



The Bishop noted that as shepherds, they must continue to cultivate the virtues of fortitude, patience and perseverance. Recalling the words of Bl. Stanley, Bishop Checchio told them, “A shepherd does not run. He lays down his life for his friends.” He reminded them that by this ordination today, they will be configured to Christ the Servant. Bishop Checchio described how this ordination will change the way the newly ordained will speak, pray and live, and that the world needs to see these changes in them.



“What a blessing to take on this new way of living,” said the Bishop, “to die to self and to give your life for others.” Their ordination to the diaconate is a major step in the lives of these 31 men. This ordination is also a continuation of their ongoing “yes” as these men respond to God’s call to be loving shepherds and servants of the Church.



During the ordination, the new deacons promised to live a life of prayer, celibacy and obedience to their diocesan bishop. The new deacons will have an additional year of theological studies and spiritual formation before being ordained to the priesthood in their home dioceses.



As part of the ordination rite, the Bishop placed the Book of the Gospels in the hands of each candidate being ordained and said, “Receive the Gospel of Christ, whose herald you have become. Believe what you read, teach what you believe, and practice what you teach.”



The Pontifical North American College serves as the American seminary in Rome. Founded in 1859 by Blessed Pius IX, the college has formed over 5000 priests near the heart of the Church for service in dioceses around the United States, Canada, and Australia.

Wolf, and Diocesan Seminarian Dominic Bouck, are scheduled to be ordained to the priesthood on June 11, 2018 at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit.



