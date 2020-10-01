Dedicate the month of October to the Rosary

The month of October is the month in the life of our Church which is dedicated to Our Lady of the Rosary and, in fact, October 7 is the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary. The Holy Rosary is such a beautiful prayer and a prayer that can be said in private or with one or two others or with an entire community.
Of course, you and I know this. The reason I write to you about this month dedicated to Our Lady of the Rosary is to encourage you either to continue to pray the Rosary or resume praying it if for some reason you have stopped or to begin to pray the Rosary. The five decades of the Joyful, Sorrowful, Luminous and Glorious Mysteries of the Rosary are a magnificent meditation on the life of Jesus through the eyes of His Mother Mary, the first to believe in and love Him and to follow Him throughout His earthly life.
In fact, the Rosary has been called the “poor man’s Bible” because each of the decades and mysteries is based and steeped in Sacred Scripture as contained in the four Gospels. There is even a “Scriptural Rosary” which highlights even more not only the life of Jesus on earth and how Our Blessed Mother was so intimately involved with God’s plan for our salvation, but offers the Old Testament events and prophecies which foreshadowed the Incarnation and the Passion, Death and Resurrection of the Lord Jesus.
The praying of the Rosary is a very good and easy way to put ourselves into the life and times of Jesus, Mary and Joseph and watch and listen to them and, like Mary and Joseph, accompany Jesus as He lived His life fulfilling the will of God the Father. The mysteries are easy to remember because all of them are about Jesus. It will take about 15 to 20 minutes of your day to pray the Rosary and, if you commit to it, those will be some of the best minutes you spend in any given day.
So, if you are already praying the Rosary, keep up the good work. If you are not and want to begin, there is no better time than October 1. Commit to the 31 days of October and by the end of the month, I think you will love this prayer enough to keep praying it beyond October. That is just one of the graces and benefits of the Rosary. The more you pray the Rosary the more you want to continue to pray it.
Have a blessed month of the Rosary and let Our Blessed Mother show you the beautiful face of Jesus.