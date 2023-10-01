Defining moment in the Church

The Bismarck Diocese and the University of Mary are together making plans to lead a pilgrimage to the 10th Annual National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis, which is being held on July 17-21, 2024. A historic and much-anticipated gathering of missionary disciples from around the nation, 300 students and members of the diocese will have an opportunity to get a front-row seat for what bishops, clergy and lay leaders are hoping is a “new Pentecost” for the Catholic Church.
The first National Eucharistic Congress in 83 years, the event is a pivotal moment for the ongoing National Eucharistic Revival begun in 2022, a three-year initiative for inspiring belief in and reverence for the Eucharist. The Congress will gather tens of thousands of pilgrims from every corner and parish in the country to reconsecrate hearts to the source and summit of the faith, and to mark a shift in the revival toward intentionally sending the faithful out on mission, sharing the gift of the Eucharistic Lord with their communities.
As Bishop Andrew Cozzens, Chairman of Board of Directors for the Congress, has put it, “We want to start a fire, not a program.”
Event in Indianapolis
Spread over five days, the event will include experiences of world-class teaching, powerful worship, joy-filled fellowship and practical guidance for evangelizing others in the love of Christ. Participants will be joined by three masters of ceremonies, including Montse Alvarado, president of EWTN News, Inc.; Sister Miriam James Heidland, host of the “Abiding Together” podcast; and Father Josh Johnson, host of his own podcast, “Ask Father Josh.” Keynote speakers promise to be equally impressive, the lineup including Father Mike Schmitz of Ascension Presents and the “Bible in a Year” podcast; Bishop Robert Barron, founder of Word on Fire and Bishop of Winona-Rochester; Gloria Purvis, Catholic author and commentator; and dozens more of the most captivating voices in the Church today.
Their groundbreaking talks will be accompanied by time for personal prayer, engagement with healing ministries, reception of the sacraments and even a culminating, citywide Eucharistic Procession, which will take over the city of Indianapolis in an unprecedented Catholic experience.
The goal is that every participant leave entirely transformed—personally healed, restored and renewed in their love for the Lord Jesus, and set on fire for sharing the gift of His life with others.
The Bismarck Diocese and the University of Mary have secured 300 tickets for the event and buses from Bismarck to Indianapolis. The pilgrims will depart Bismarck on July 16, with an overnight in Minneapolis, and will return on July 22, after an overnight in Chicago.
The hope is to give students and parishioners the chance to participate in this watershed moment in the Church’s history in America, a generational moment, and the beginning of a new chapter for Catholics in the United States.
Spaces are limited, so those interested are encouraged to register or inquire as soon as possible. While the event tickets are valued at $375 each, the total cost per person starts at only $755, a fee that includes event registration, transportation, some meals and lodging. Children under four are free.
More information
Those with questions are welcome to contact the University of Mary’s University Ministry team at umin@umary.edu. Full details of the pilgrimage, along with information on how to register, are available at umary.edu/NEC. Reserve your place today!
The long-awaited National Eucharistic Congress is a defining moment in the Church for years to come, and this pilgrimage will be an unforgettable experience for the Bismarck Diocese, too. Don’t miss it!