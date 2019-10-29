Development Associate - Catholic Charities North Dakota

Guided by our values, Catholic Charities North Dakota Serves people in need and advocates for the common good of all. We are seeking a part-time Development Associate in our Fargo office. Main responsibilities include database entry and management, coordinating mailings, communicating with businesses, churches, and donors, and general office tasks as assigned. Applicants should be self-motivated and able to complete tasks in a timely manner. Database experience and Microsoft Office computer skills are required. A positive, customer service-oriented attitude and an eager willingness to learn are essential. Experience in the areas of nonprofit development, marketing, or public relations is preferred. Occasional lifting and standing are required. Please submit cover letter, resume, and three references to: Catholic Charities North Dakota, 5201 Bishops Blvd. Suite B, Fargo, ND 58104, by email to: info@catholiccharitiesnd.org, or fax to: 701-356-7993 by the close of business on November 15, 2019. Criminal background, abuse/neglect, and driver’s record checks conducted on all new hires. EEO