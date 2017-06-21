Sacred Heart School and Parish is seeking a Development/Stewardship Director. This position is responsible for executing the development plan, promoting volunteerism, and facilitating financial growth for the School and Parish. Full job description can be found at: www.sacredheartegf.net/employment. Application deadline is July 21, 2017. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume, reference list and letters of recommendation to: Carl Adolphson, School President, 200 3rd ST NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721 or cadolphson@sacredheartegf.net