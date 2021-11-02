Diaconate ordination in Rome

Bismarck Diocese seminarians, Grant Dvorak and Jake Magnuson, were among the 21 men from the Pontifical North American College ordained to the transitional diaconate Sept. 30 in St. Peter’s Basilica by Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory of Washington. Hundreds of family members, friends and students, including a contingency from North Dakota, along with Fr. Jordan Dosch, diocesan director of vocations, attended the Mass at the Altar of the Chair in St. Peter’s.
“Today you become preachers, please do so with fidelity to the truth of the Gospel and the Church’s tradition,” Cardinal Gregory told the new deacons. “People are looking for inspiring preachers who challenge them, encourage them to deepen their faith and help them discover God’s presence in their lives.”
Of the many special, joy-filled moments during the liturgy, the new deacons are vested in deacon garb. Deacon Jake Magnuson was vested by his dad, Deacon Tom Magnuson (St. Therese the Little Flower in Minot). Deacon Grant Dvorak was vested by Fr. Doug Krebs, diocesan priest currently studying for a canon law license in Rome.
After completing their final year of formation in Rome, God willing, Grant, Jake and three other seminarians are scheduled to be ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Bismarck. Seminarians Paul Gardner, Logan Obrigewitch and Ben Wanner were ordained to the transitional diaconate last May and will complete their final year of formation at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis.