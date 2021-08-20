Dickinson clinic fundraiser Sept. 30

Connect Medical Clinic, a faith-based nonprofit in Dickinson offering services and education to those at-risk for unplanned pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, is hosting its 7th annual fundraising banquet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 at the Astoria Hotel & Event Center in Dickinson. Themed IMPACT, the evening will include inspiring testimonials and featured speaker Mike Long, an early leader in the message of self-value and purity for young adults. Consider participating as an attendee, donor or prayer partner. For information, contact Tara Zettel or Mark Billings at 701-483-9353.