Dinner Date on Feb. 21

Join the Divine Dinner Date event on Friday, Feb. 21 at Mandan's St. Joseph School cafeteria. Social starts at 6 p.m. and prayer, dinner and presentation will follow at 7 p.m. This dinner is hosted by the Knights of Columbus Council #2760 from the Church of St. Joseph. Join us for a night to celebrate marriage. The night will begin with a social, followed by a dinner cooked by Fr. Josh Waltz. After dinner, there will be a presentation for marriage enrichment by Shelly Preszler. Cost for the dinner is $50 per couple and it is an all-inclusive evening. Tickets are available by stopping by the Church of St. Joseph parish office. Couples can also register online at www.stjosephmandan.com/divinedate. This event is open to the first 100 couples. We are asking that payments be received no later than Feb. 19.