The Diocese of Bismarck Office of Youth & Young Adult Ministries is coordinating a trip for youth in grades 9-12 to participate in March for Life in Washington, D.C., January 16-21, 2018. Cost of the trip is only $400 all inclusive, and the deadline to register is Friday, November 17. For more information and to get registered visit bismarckdiocese.com/march or contact Carrie Davis at 701-204-7208 or cdavis@bismarckdiocese.com.