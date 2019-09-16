Diocesan Rosary Congress Oct. 7-13

St. Mary’s Parish in Bismarck invites all Catholic faithful in the area to the Diocesan Rosary Congress the week of October 7-13. It officially begins on Monday, October 7 with Bishop Kagan celebrating the opening Mass at 7:00 pm. Each day, there will be daily Mass at 7:00 am followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 7:30 am to 7:00 pm. At the start of each hour, a rosary will be recited. Evenings conclude with Benediction at 7:00 pm, and the closing Mass is on Sunday, October 13 at 6:30 pm. We need over 100 people to commit to an hour of adoration and leading the rosary during this week of community prayer. Please consider signing up to assist. You can view a full schedule and sign up for an hour of adoration by going to the St. Mary’s Parish website at www.stmarysbismarck.org/diocesan-rosary-congress or by contacting Olivia Richter (olivia@stmarysparishfamily.net or 223-5562).