Dir. of Faith Formation - Ascension, Bismarck

Church of the Ascension, Bismarck, ND has a job position open for a full time Director of Faith Formation. The Director of Faith Formation is responsible for the development, coordination, and promotion of a comprehensive plan for the spiritual growth and faith development of 1st grade through adult parishioners. Must have a passion and creative energy to enable others to live out their baptismal call personally, within the family, parish and greater community. Qualifications: Individual must be an active Catholic who is organized, committed, creative and has a degree with classes in theology, education and/or pastoral ministry. Experience teaching within a parish faith formation program is preferred. Possessing good communication skills and an ability to work collaboratively with pastor, parish staff, catechists, parents and students is vital. A complete background check is required by the Diocese of Bismarck. Please submit a cover letter and resume to Beth Kathol, Parish Business Manager, Church of the Ascension, 1905 South 3rd Street, Bismarck, ND 58504 or bkathol@ascensionbismarck.org.