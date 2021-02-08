Director Mission Service - CHI St. Alexius Health, Devils Lake/Carrington

CHI St. Alexius Health Devils Lake Hospital and CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center are seeking a Director Mission Services. Our hospitals have been committed to providing patients quality medical treatment in the Lake Region and Carrington communities and surrounding area since 1902. Devils Lake Hospital is a 25 bed Top 100 Critical Access Hospital and a CMS 4 star rated hospital. Carrington Medical Center is a Top 20 Critical Access Hospital and a CMS 4 star rated hospital. Our patients have access to a state-of-the-art health care facilities, including 24-7 emergency care, a swing bed program, extensive therapy services, advanced radiology, and obstetrical care in Devils Lake. The Director Mission is a critical executive-level leadership position tasked with fully integrating the mission, vision and values as well as its heritage, ethics and identity into the environment, processes, policies and procedures of our organizations. The Director will be based in Devils Lake and has responsibility for and executive oversight of and provides leadership and direction of mission services, including but not limited to Spiritual Care, Community Benefit, Ethics, Violence Prevention, Formation, Workplace Spirituality, Ecclesial Relations, etc. for both hospitals. In collaboration with the local hospital presidents and local mission contacts/chaplains, the director helps guide and lead all employees, as “mission integrators” to ensure the mission and values of the organization are inherently alive and fully integrated. QUALIFICATIONS: Masters in Divinity (or similar Masters-prepared in related field such as Theology, Counseling, Psychology, Philosophy, Spirituality, etc) is preferred 3-5 Years of “Mission Services” Experience, preferably in a hospital or other health care setting. https://www.chistalexiushealth.org/devils-lake/careers-devils-lake