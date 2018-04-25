Director of Campus/Youth Ministry, East Grand Forks

Sacred Heart School and Parish is seeking a Director of Campus/Youth Ministry. This position is responsible to maintain and promote an active campus ministry through prayer period, weekly school Masses, class retreats, special celebrations, relational ministry, and Confirmation. Full job description can be found at: www.sacredheartegf.net/employment. Please send a resume and three references to the Search Committee at Sacred Heart, 200 3rd St NW East Grand Forks, MN 56721 or email mfoltz@sacredheartegf.net. Accepting applications until position is filled.