Director of Catechesis and Youth, Bismarck

Title: Director of Catechesis and Youth
Department: Catholic Education
Supervisor: Moderator of the Curia
Status: Exempt
POSITION SUMMARY Provide leadership and serve as a liaison to parishes in the design and implementation of catechesis and youth/young adult ministry in the diocese. Coordinate and support catechetical and youth/young adult events and programming that will nurture the faith and discipleship of young people across the Diocese of Bismarck.
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS
Articulate and promote a comprehensive vision of catechesis and youth/young adult ministry in the diocese, rooted in the life of Jesus Christ and his call to discipleship, and according to the goals and principles of ecclesial documents on catechesis and youth/young adult formation.
Coordinate and promote diocesan-wide participation in diocesan, regional and national catechetical and youth ministry conferences and retreats creating formation opportunities for youth and young adults (diocesan youth conferences, Steubenville Conferences, the National Catholic Youth Conference, SEEK, World Youth Day, etc.).
Oversee the diocesan SEARCH retreat program
Offer guidance, support and resources to parish DREs, youth/young adult ministers and provide opportunities for growth and ongoing formation.
Collaborate and network with other diocesan directors and the Catholic schools, for the mutual benefit of the various ministries and with a view toward possible joint initiatives.
Recruit, train and empower volunteers/leaders needed for various catechetical and youth/young adult diocesan programs and activities while ensuring and enhancing safe environment standards and protocols.
Represent the Diocese of Bismarck at Region VIII Catechesis and Youth/Young Adult leadership gatherings.
Cultivate relationships with the larger religious/civic community and local schools to promote effective services and positive values for youth.
Develop and monitor office budget.
JOB REQUIREMENTS AND QUALIFICATIONS Education and Experience:
Bachelor’s degree or its equivalent in theology, pastoral ministry or related field.
Three or more years in youth/young adult ministry, faith formation or other pastoral ministry.
Skills and Abilities:
Effective written and oral communication skills.
Leadership, administrative, organizational and relational skills that promote effective collaboration.
Self-starter, work independently with minimal supervision.
Demonstrated positive and mature rapport with youth and young adults.
Demonstrated commitment to personal, spiritual, educational and professional growth.
Familiarity with computers and other office technology
Knowledge:
Understands, embraces and articulates the Catholic faith as taught by the Church.
Basic knowledge and understanding of the Documents of Vatican II, Catechism of the Catholic Church, General/National Directories for Catechesis, Renewing the Vision and other Church documents pertaining to the faith formation of youth and young adults.
Familiarity with resources available for youth/young adult ministry and faith formation.
Other Information:
This position requires the ability and willingness to work variable hours, including nights and weekends, as required by activities. It will also require occasional travel in and out of state.