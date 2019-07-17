Director of Childcare Center, Jamestown

St. John’s Academy is seeking an energetic, vibrant and qualified person to be the Director of the SJA Childcare Program. This salaried, full-time position offers full benefits and begins August 1st, 2019. Applicants must hold a valid Child Development Associate (CDA) Credential and possess a desire to provide a loving, safe environment for children that is focused on the wellbeing and development of the whole child. Additionally, applicants should possess strong team management and organizational skills. Email Jeff Trumbauer, Principal, at: jeff.trumbauer@k12.nd.us with a letter of interest, resume, three professional references and CDA certificate. Applications will be reviewed until the position is filled. St. John’s Academy Childcare partners with St. John’s Academy Elementary School and St. James Basilica to offer summer childcare and before, during and after school childcare for children 3 years old and above. Established in 1890, St. John’s Academy in Jamestown, North Dakota offers a Catholic education to over 200 Preschool, Pre-Kindergarten and K-6 students in the Jamestown area.