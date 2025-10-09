Director of Faith Formation, Bismarck

Cathedral of the Holy Spirit Director of Faith Formation
Job Summary The Director of Faith Formation is responsible for the leadership, development, and administration of comprehensive faith formation programs within the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. Duties include administering programs such as Catechesis of the Good Shepherd (CGS), Super Wednesday Family Faith Formation Night, OCIA, sacramental preparation for first communion and confirmation plus middle and high school youth groups.
Responsibilities 1. Family Faith Formation
Direct the development and implementation of family catechesis.
Coordinate Sacramental Preparation for First Communion.
Coordinate Sacramental Preparation for Confirmation.
Assist coordinating resources and ideas in service to family catechesis.
Assist with Super Wednesday Family Faith Formation evenings and OCIA.
Composing communications for Family Faith Formation within the program and in the parish (newsletters, web-site communications, etc.)
Lead and execute middle school and high school youth groups.
2. Ensuring high quality Catechesis of the Good Shepherd (CGS) program is executed.
Recruit and coordinate CGS catechists, aides and volunteers.
Coordinating catechist formation events as needed for the various levels of formation; including budgeting of expenses and income connected to formation.
3. Ensures Bismarck Diocese Safe Environment training and background checks are conducted, tracked, and reported for all volunteers in the program in a timely manner.
The ideal candidate will:
Be a practicing Catholic.
Have exceptional administrative and coordination skills.
Have experience in administration of volunteer programs, recruitment of volunteers, and the ability to work with catechists in a collaborative and forward-thinking manner.
Demonstrate strong managerial, interpersonal and organizational skills.
Demonstrate excellent verbal and written communication skills.
Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:
Deep knowledge of the teachings of the Catholic Church.
Knowledge of subjects taught, instructional methods/strategies, and curriculum differentiation.
Ability to communicate effectively in both written and verbal form.
Ability to work well with others in the parish community.
Skill handling multiple tasks simultaneously.
Skill motivating both paid and volunteer direct reports.
Skill organizing and relating information in an understandable format.
Skills in job appropriate technology.
Skill in critical thinking and planning working conditions:
Required to work some nights and weekends.
Required to manage high to moderate levels of stress.
Mental/Physical Demands:
Required to lift or carry classroom supplies, textbooks, furniture, and equipment to a minimum of 35 pounds.
Required to sit, stand, bend, stoop, reach, grab, pull, hear, see, and speak on a daily basis.
Required to perform repetitive physical tasks such as computer keyboarding, writing, and reading.
Required to monitor volunteers and students in a variety of locations including those with noise, activity, and inclement weather.