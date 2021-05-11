Director of Faith Formation/Communications (FT) – Ascension, Bismarck

DIRECTOR OF FAITH FORMATION & COMMUNICATIONS: Ascension Parish has a full-time (40 hours/week) job position open for a Director of Faith Formation & Communications. The Director of Faith Formation & Communications is responsible for the development, coordination, and promotion of a comprehensive plan for the spiritual growth and faith development of grades kindergarten through 12th, along with maintaining our parish website, sending parish communications, and utilizing our parish social media platforms. Qualifications: Individual must be an active Catholic who is organized, committed, creative and has a bachelor’s degree with classes in theology, education and/or pastoral ministry. Experience teaching within a parish faith formation program is preferred. Must possess strong skills in communication, technology, interpersonal relations, multi-tasking, and organization. A complete background check is required by the Diocese of Bismarck. Compensation/Benefits: This is a salaried position based upon education and experience and includes a full range of benefits including a 401K plan. Please submit a cover letter and resume to Beth Kathol, Parish Business Manager, Church of the Ascension, 1905 South 3rd Street, Bismarck, ND 58504 or bkathol@ascensionbismarck.org.