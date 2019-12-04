Director of Family Ministry, Bismarck

The Diocese of Bismarck is seeking a full-time Director of Family Ministry. Responsibilities of this position include the support of marriage preparation and marriage and family ministry, administer diocesan social justice activities by fostering an awareness of and education for priests/parishes for referral within the diocese to social services or other agencies.
A bachelor’s degree in human services is required. Additional certificates of completion of training in marriage assessment instruments, natural family planning, building strong families, and marriage institute trainings are preferred. An understanding of the Church’s position on marriage and the family programs is required. The ideal candidate loves the Catholic Church and its ministries, enjoys working with people, is a self-starter and is goal orientated.
Competitive salary and benefits package provided. Application deadline is December 31. Please submit cover letter, resume, three references and diocesan application for employment to Denise Jordan, djordan@bismarckdiocese.com or P.O. Box 1575, Bismarck, ND 58502.