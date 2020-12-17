Director of Liturgy and Pastoral Ministry, Minnesota

Pax Christi Parish, a vibrant, diverse Catholic parish of 1600 families in Northwest Rochester, MN, seeks a full-time Director of Liturgy and Pastoral Ministry to plan and coordinate liturgical and pastoral ministries as well as recruit, train, and schedule liturgical and pastoral ministers. The ideal candidate will possess a degree in theology, liturgy or pastoral ministry or equivalent experience and have excellent organizational and communication skills. Please send cover letter, resume, and three professional references (including, if possible, a Catholic priest for whom you’ve worked) to: Jessica Scully, Parish Administrator, Pax Christi Parish, 4135 18th Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901, or email to Jessica.Scully@PaxChristiChurch.org by January 4. Full position description is available: www.paxchristichurch.org/employment.