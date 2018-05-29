Director of Mission Integration and Chaplain, Fargo

Riverview is seeking a Director of Mission Integration and Chaplain. This full-time position will provide leadership in integrating mission and core values into every element of operations by working with all employees, especially managers. In addition, the Director working with a team will provide for the spiritual and religious care of residents. The ideal candidate will have an educational background in theology or a related field; experience in working with the elderly; skills in adult formation and spiritual care; and be a Catholic in good standing. Riverview is a leading Catholic senior living community in Fargo, North Dakota, which offers residents the option of independent or assisted living in a setting that meets their physical, social, and emotional needs through an integrated program of services involving the individual, family members, health care professionals, and the spiritual service team. The organization is a member of CHI Living Communities, the long-term care ministry of Catholic Health Initiatives. For more information, see https://www.homeishere.org/riverview/about-us/ To learn more about the position or to apply, contact Sr. Nancy Surma, OSF, VP Mission Integration at: NancySurma@CatholicHealth.net.