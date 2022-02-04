Director of Music and Liturgy - Corpus Christi, Bismarck

The Church of Corpus Christi in Bismarck is seeking a full-time Director of Music and Liturgy. Responsibilities for this position include planning appropriate music for Masses, scheduling singers and musicians, directing choirs, conducting all necessary rehearsals, and handling the preparation and projection of lyrics, prayers, wall slides and liturgical art and phrases for Masses, weddings, and funerals. The ideal candidate should have excellent leadership, communication, and organizational skills, possess strong vocal skills, have experience directing choirs of all sizes, have a passion for music ministry and have a strong understanding of the Catholic Mass including traditional and contemporary music styles. The candidate must have strong technical skills, a basic understanding of musical instruments and college level educational achievement. This is an exempt position that reports to the parish manager. The selected applicant must successfully pass a criminal background check. Please mail or email your resume and three professional references to: Tracy Kraft, Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N. 2nd St, Bismarck, ND 58501 or tracy.kraft@corpuschristibismarck.com.