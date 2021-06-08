Director of Music, Minot

The Director of Music is directly responsible for any and all music related activities within the parish. The most vital role is planning, rehearsing, and leading music for various liturgies at St. Leo’s. Other responsibilities include: coordinating and leading the choir directors and members, both volunteer and employed, as well as coordinating and leading various accompanists and other contracted employees. Responsibilities would include: · Planning music for regular weekly Masses and holiday/feast Masses · Hiring and supervising choir directors and accompanists · Coordinating volunteer choir members · Recruiting choir members · Engaging with and hiring professional musicians to enhance the music ministry at various liturgies throughout the year · Planning and leading regular rehearsals for weekly and holiday/feast Masses · Researching church documents and teachings regarding music within the liturgy · Planning, rehearsing, and executing extracurricular activities with the choir · Managing the music library Please contact Erin MacLeod at the St. Leo’s parish office at 701-838-1026 or church.stleos@midconetwork.com if you’re interested in the position.