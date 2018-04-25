Director of Religious Education Grades 1-8, East Grand Forks

Sacred Heart Parish is seeking a Director of Religious Education Grades 1-8. This position is responsible to develop the curriculum, selection of materials, and recruitment of teachers for the religious education program. This position coordinates First Reconciliation and First Communion. This person also develops and coordinates Vacation Bible School. Part-time with regular work hours: August 15th through May 31, flexible hours to prepare for the upcoming year and coordinate vacation bible school, June 1 – August 14. Full job description can be found at: www.sacredheartegf.net/employment. Please send a resume and three references to the Search Committee at Sacred Heart, 200 3rd St NW East Grand Forks, MN 56721 or email mfoltz@sacredheartegf.net. Accepting applications until position is filled.