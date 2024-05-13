Director of Religious Education/Music Teacher, Valley City

Director of Religious Education (DRE): St Catherine's Catholic Church is seeking a part-time Director of Religious Education to coordinate the Religious Education program for children from kindergarten through the high-school youth group. Responsibilities will be to assist the pastor in finding and assisting catechists, sacramental preparation for Reconciliation, Confirmation and First Communion, and organizing scheduling and supplies and other needs for the RE program thought the year. Candidates need to be loyal to the Catholic faith, have a desire to serve our parish and its members, possess strong organizational skills, communication, and computer skills. Additional duties as assigned by pastor.
Music Teacher – St. Catherine School: Applicant will teach K-6 music at St. Catherine School on a part-time basis. Applicant will create a classroom environment of rigor and accountability. Responsibilities include living out our mission of inspiring excellence through faith, learning, and service, communicating and collaborating with parents and colleagues, modeling professionalism in the classroom, maintain a current North Dakota teaching license as required by both St. Catherine School and the state of North Dakota, participate in required school trainings, facilitate two programs a year (Christmas and Spring) with all students, and help coordinate music for all school masses throughout the school year. Additional duties as assigned by principal and/or pastor.
These positions can be combined for a full time position with benefits for the right candidate. It can also be split into a part-time music teaching position and a part-time Director of Religious Education. Applicants can apply for the combination music/DRE position or for one part of the position. Please indicate what you are applying for in your materials.
Applicants are required to submit a cover letter, resume, current transcripts, and contact information for three professional references to St. Catherine School, Attention: Nicholas Lee (principal) 540 3rd Ave. NE Valley City, ND 58072 or via email to nicholas.lee1@k12.nd.us.