Director of Religious Education - St. Joseph, Williston

St. Joseph’s Parish in Williston is seeking a Director of Religious Education (DRE). The director’s responsibilities include: recruiting, developing and supporting volunteers, planning and preparation of curriculum, coordinating calendars, maintaining registration, budget, expenses, files, and records including all sacramental recording for our three parishes, ensuring compliance with the Safe Environment Program, offering resources and support to parents and catechists as needed, scheduling and coordinating baptism requests and RCIA program, assisting with the parish website, Facebook, and preparing the weekly bulletins and assisting the pastor with book orders, gifts and any other needs. The salary range is $34,000 to $42,000 depending on experience and other qualifications. Other benefits include: paid health insurance for single coverage, 75% coverage for single with dependents and family plan, 13-month pay at Christmas time, paid life and disability insurance, 401(k) employer contribution, paid personal days and vacation, paid medical leave, free school lunch, and days off for holy days of obligation. Contact Fr. Russ Kovash at 701-572-6731 or pastor@stjparish.com.