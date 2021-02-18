Director of Religious Education, Williston

St. Joseph’s Church in Williston, ND is seeking a full time Director of Religious Education (DRE). Under the direction of the pastor, the DRE manages the religious education program and sacramental preparation of the parish. Specific tasks include recruiting and supporting catechists, planning and development of curriculum, maintaining religious education registrations, expenses, files and sacramental records. A detailed job description and application may be found at www.stjparish.com. This position requires a professional and responsible individual with excellent communication (oral and written), computer, organizational, administrative, and interpersonal skills. The position includes a competitive salary ($35,000-$42,000), retirement, medical, sick, and vacation leave. Please submit a cover letter, resume, three references and an application to Fr. Kovash at pastor@stjparish.com. You may also call him at 701-572-6731 with any inquiries.