Director of Sacred Music, Williston

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Williston, ND is looking for a director of sacred music for the weekend and special liturgies. A qualified candidate will be a skilled organist/pianist and conductor, capable of developing ensembles and cantoring and able to organize, coordinate and communicate with various ensembles. We are looking for someone conversant with the broad spectrum of sacred music and interested in developing a program that features chant, sacred polyphony, traditional hymnody and contemporary congregational music. The candidate should be trained with a bachelor’s degree or preferably a master’s degree in music. Base salary will be dependent on a part/full-time position as well as experience/qualifications. We offer an attractive benefits package including health insurance, 401(K), and life insurance. Fluency in Spanish, while not required, would be helpful as we have a substantial Hispanic Ministry program. Also, there will be additional opportunities to earn compensation by providing music at weddings and funerals. For more information about our parish, please visit our website at stjparish.com. Please submit your resume in confidence to Fr. Russ Kovash at the following email: rkovash@bismarckdiocese.com or you could also drop it off at our parish office located at 106 6th Street West.