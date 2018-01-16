Director of Youth Ministry and Catechesis - Diocese of Crookston

The Diocese of Crookston (Minnesota) is seeking a full time Director of the Office of Youth Ministry and Catechesis. This office serves the pastors, parish youth ministers and parish directors of religious education and formation. The candidate is a voice in the diocese for young people. The candidate will coordinate diocesan youth activities (camps, rallies, trainings, etc.) with the assistance of parish employees and volunteers. The candidate will also conduct training sessions for catechesis in parishes. Applicants should have education and experience in the areas of youth ministry and religious education. The qualifying candidate needs to be a practicing Catholic who has an understanding of the teachings of the Catholic Church and the desire to promote them. Send resume and references to: Msgr. Mike Foltz, Diocese of Crookston, P. O. Box 610, Crookston, MN. 56716 or email: mfoltz@crookston.org Interviews begin by March 1.