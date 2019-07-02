Director of Youth Ministry, St. Peter, MN

Job Qualifications: The Church of St. Peter in St. Peter, MN is seeking a Director of Youth Ministry able to relate well with young people, create partnerships with parents, recruit and train small group leaders, and collaborate with parish staff. This is a full-time position with benefits for a practicing Catholic who has the ability to work a variable schedule, including some nights and weekends. St. Peter’s parish is an active LifeTeen parish. Bachelor’s Degree with experience in Catholic studies and youth ministry preferred. Responsibilities include coordinating comprehensive youth ministry program (gr 7 -12) Edge and LifeTeen program, Confirmation and retreats in a rural parish of 880 households. Wage dependent on training and experience. For further information visit our parish website, www.churchofstpeter.org. Contact Fr. Denny Labat at frdenny@johnirelandschool.org. Letter of introduction, resume, and three references will be needed.