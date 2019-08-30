Discalced Carmelite nuns called home

The discalced Carmelite nuns who had begun a monastery of cloistered, contemplative religious in the diocese moved back to their monastery in August to Alexandria, South Dakota from which they originally came.
The group had established a monastery northeast of Hague in Emmons County for the past five years—Carmel of the Holy Face of Jesus— which has now been closed. The sisters have vacated the property owned by the diocese and expressed their sincere appreciation for the support they received while here.
Mother Mary Baptist wrote in a letter to friends and benefactors, “When we first came to the Diocese of Bismarck five years ago, we enthusiastically set about arranging things so that we could remain for at least 100 years and all of you have been so supportive and generous in helping us.”
She went on to explain that God was blessing the efforts that the sisters were putting forth as they established their home in the diocese. They thought God was answering the prayer for the permanent establishment of the Carmel of the Holy Face of Jesus. However, Mother Mary wrote that, in time, the nuns were “faced with the possibility that maybe the answer to this prayer is no—such are the mysterious designs of God’s Will. We are not obliged to understand why things turn out the way they do but just to cooperate with them when His Will becomes apparent.”
The issue came down to numbers. The convent established in the diocese didn’t have the required minimum number of nuns to remain open. With the instruction for contemplative nuns (Cor Orans) which was issued from the order’s superiors in May of 2018, the minimum number of professed sisters required to be able to have a novitiate and receive new members is five. There were just four sisters at the convent in Hague and the monastery in Alexandria does not have any other sisters to send.
Included in the farewell correspondence, Mother Mary addressed what she referred to as “practical matters” including what is to become of the Mass stipends, perpetual prayers, donated items and building funds. She welcomes continued prayers for the sisters and an increase in vocations to the contemplative life. She also assures every one of their continued prayers for the people of the Bismarck Diocese.
For those who would like to continue participating in Carmelite novenas and request prayers, may contact the sisters at: Carmelite Monastery, PO Box 67, Alexandria, SD, 57311.
In concluding sentiments of the farewell letter, Mother Mary wrote that the objective from their arrival in 2014 remains even if it doesn’t mean a permanent home here. “Our main objective in establishing a monastery here was not just to build a monastic structure for ourselves. We wanted to build faith in the hearts of individuals, of families and of parishes throughout the Diocese of Bismarck and all of you who write and call from across the United States and beyond. This has been our main goal and we will continue to strive to fulfill it just the same, but from a different geographical location. There are no state boundaries where God’s love is concerned.”