Disciples on a mission

Diocesan seminarians, Gregory Crane and Brandon Wolf, are one step closer to the priesthood.



They were among 40 seminarians from the Pontifical North American College ordained to the transitional diaconate during a celebration of the Eucharist on Sept. 27.



Ordination Mass at Vatican



His Eminence, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Archbishop of Galveston-Houston, was the ordaining prelate at the Ordination Mass, celebrated at the Altar of the Chair of St. Peter, in the Papal Basilica of St. Peter, in the Vatican. Cardinal DiNardo has served as the Archbishop of Galveston-Houston since being installed in 2006 and is the current president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.



In his homily, Cardinal DiNardo spoke to those being ordained about living a life of service. He cited scripture in reminding them that they will need to follow Christ’s example as “Christ came to serve, not to be served.” Cardinal DiNardo noted that their new ministry would include preaching, serving at the Altar of the Lord, and celebrating baptisms and marriages, all of which would be “strengthened by the Gift of the Holy Spirit.” A special emphasis was placed on preaching the Gospel of the Lord because they are “disciples in mission” as “those who bring the Good News.” Additionally, Cardinal DiNardo stressed gratitude for “the many people who helped get them here: family, friends, and formators.” He concluded by saying that “the only way they can do it” is with prayer. He asked: “sisters and brothers, will you pray for these young men?”



During the ordination, the new deacons promised to live a life of prayer, celibacy, and obedience to their diocesan bishop. The new deacons will have an additional year of theological studies and spiritual formation before being ordained to the priesthood in their home dioceses. The transitional diaconate is a sacred rite of ordination for those bound for the priesthood, typically about a year before priestly ordination. Deacons Crane and Wolf will be ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Bismarck in 2019 at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck.



About PNAC



The Pontifical North American College serves as the American seminary in Rome. Founded in 1859 by Blessed Pope Pius IX, the college has formed over 5,000 priests near the heart of the Church for service in dioceses around the United States, Canada, and Australia.



—Information provided by the Pontifical North American College

