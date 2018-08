Dakota Hope Clinic of Minot offers individual and group sessions for women who seek peace and healing after a past abortion experience. The seven-week group session will begin Monday, Sept. 24 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Anyone interested can call Dakota Hope at 701-852-4675 text at 978-705-3421 for more information or to register. Pre-registration is required and the location will be disclosed upon registration. Sessions are free and confidential.