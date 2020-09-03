Discover Peace group meets Sept. 28

Dakota Hope Clinic of Minot offers small group sessions for women and men who seek peace and healing after a past abortion experience. The seven-week group session will begin Monday, Sept. 28 from 6-8 p.m. Anyone interested can call Dakota Hope at 701-852-4675 and ask for Shelly, go to www.dakotahope.org and click on events or send a confidential text to 978-705-3421 for more information or to register. Pre-registration is required and the location will be disclosed upon registration. Sessions are free and confidential.