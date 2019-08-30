Discovering the depths of God's love

If you ever feel overwhelmed by the trials of life and the darkness of our American culture, you may want to make a little time to come to Dr. Edward Sri's talks at the Thirst Conference in Bismarck Oct. 25-27. There, you may discover the depths of God's infinite love in a powerful way.
“I am really excited for my break-out session, which will be on
No Greater Love, a book I have written with the same title,” he said. “The talk will look at vignettes from the story of Jesus' life, suffering,and death, and how we can live out this story ourselves by taking it as our model. It will help listeners realize the fullest revelation of God's love. If we want to encounter God's authentic love more and live it out among our families and work places, we need to look at how Jesus Himself lived.”
Furthermore, Dr. Sri will be giving a key note address titled,
Truth and Love: Our Mission in aSecular Age.
“This talk will cover ways to pass on our Catholic faith in our secular, relativistic environment,” he explained. “I will show people ways to share it with their children and grandchildren in the midst of a culture where there is supposedly 'no truth.' I am excited to come to the Thirst Conference which I know blesses thousands of people all over the 'Great North!’”
Dr. Edward Sri is a theologian, author and well-known Catholic speaker who appears regularly on Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN). Each year, he speaks to tens of thousands of people from around the world, including clergy, parish leaders, catechists and laity. He has written several best-selling books, including:
A Biblical Walk through the Mass,
Who Am I toJudge? – Responding to Relativism with Logic and Love, and
Into His Likeness: Be Transformed as a Disciple. Dr. Sri is also the host of the acclaimed film series,
Symbolon: The Catholic Faith Explained and the presenter of several faith formation film series, including:
Biblical Walk through the Mass and
Follow Me: Meeting Jesus in the Gospel of John.
He is a founding leader with Curtis Martin of FOCUS (Fellowship of Catholic University Students), where he currently serves as Vice President of Formation. Dr. Sri leads pilgrimages to Rome and the Holy Land each year and is the host of the weekly podcast
All Things Catholic. He is the content director for several other Augustine Institute sacramental preparation programs, as well. He holds a doctorate from the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome and is an adjunct professor at the Augustine Institute.
He resides with his wife Elizabeth and their eight children in Littleton, Colorado.