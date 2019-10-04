Diving into the riches of Catholicism

Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers is known around the world as the “Dynamic Deacon” and for good reasons. A powerful, passionate evangelist and preacher, he inspires others to live and proclaim the Catholic faith with courageous hearts.
At the Thirst Conference in Bismarck Oct. 25-27, Deacon Harold will be offering two talks. The first, “Go and Make Disciples, a Call to Evangelization,” will address what it means to evangelize others in a way that can transform them forever.
“Everyone knows that to 'evangelize' means to share the 'Good News,' but we need to see that it is not just 'Good News,' but life-changing news,” he shared. “Evangelizing is about helping others fall in love with Christ and have an encounter with Him that truly changes their lives.”
The second talk, “Preparing Souls for Heaven, the Role and Responsibility of Catholic Parents,” will give helpful hints to parents on how to evangelize within their own homes, making them authentic “domestic churches.”
“The home is the place where children learn to love Jesus,” he said. “Learning about Christ together should be at the heart and center of everything in our lives as families. In my talk, I am going to address ways that we can help our children fall in love with Jesus and the Catholic faith, so they will remain with it even after they leave the house.”
Deacon Harold travels around the world speaking at conferences, workshops, retreats, parish missions, high schools and young-adult events. His areas of expertise include: marriage and family life, discerning the will of God, the sacraments, male spirituality, pro-life issues, evangelization, prayer and many others. Deacon Harold co-hosts the Eternal Word Television’s Network’s (EWTN's) popular radio program, “Morning Glory,” and the weekly broadcast “Living Stones” on Mater Dei Radio.
In addition, he is the author of the best-selling book,
Behold the Man: A Catholic Vision of Male Spirituality, and co-author of
Ignite: Read the Bible Like Never Before. He has also written the newly-acclaimed book,
Father AugustusTolton: The Slave Who Became the First African-American Priest.
Deacon Harold is a Benedictine Oblate of Mt. Angel Abbey, as well as a member of the Fellowship of Catholic Scholars and the Confraternity of Catholic Clergy. As president and CEO of the Saint Joseph Center, Deacon Harold oversees the non-profit organization’s endeavors, which include: hosting an international institute for Catholic male spirituality, coordinating dynamic speaking tours and life-changing retreats and developing products and services that support family life.
Most importantly, he is a husband to his wife, Colleen, and a father to their four children. They live in Portland, Oregon, where Deacon Harold is assigned to Immaculate Heart Catholic Church.