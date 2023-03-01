Doing small things with great love

“We can do no great things, only small things with great love” is one of my favorite quotes by St. Teresa of Calcutta better known as Mother Teresa. It reminds me of what the Mission here in Kenya has done for over 30 years…small things with great love in service to our African brothers and sisters.
The African Mission started in 1990 with a group of four missionaries from the Bismarck Diocese. Through the years, by God’s grace, the dedication of those who have come to serve here, and the support of the people of our diocese, the African Mission has continued to develop. As a result, we have reached a point where it has become necessary to expand the mission to better serve our orphans and other vulnerable children. With the purchase of three acres of land, known here as a shamba, this expansion is now becoming a reality.
Since our arrival here in Kenya in December 2021, my husband, Wes, and I have witnessed firsthand the development of the shamba from its infancy to its present state. The project began with the clearing of the land. Then came the planting of Napier grass and maize, the drilling of the water well and the construction of the caretaker house and barn.
With the addition of a barn, we will be able to operate a small hobby farm here at the mission—something we always wanted to do back home, though I don’t think we would have been raising mbuzi (goats)! Instead of buying animals, we will now be able to raise the chickens and goats that are given away to students who maintain good grades each year. We will also be able to house the cows that are donated to the heifer program instead of having to keep them elsewhere.
Currently, the construction of the mission house is underway. It is interesting to watch the building process here, as it relies heavily on manual labor. When the house is completed, one of the most important structures will be built–the gathering space for the orphans.
The gathering area will be the place where the children will meet on mission Saturdays to receive their monthly allowances and rations of maize. It will be nice for the orphans to have an area that is protected from the rain and hot sun, as they must often wait for several hours for their names to be called. The gathering area will also house a library and a computer lab. Some of the schools here offer on-line remedial studies, but few children have access to a computer much less the electricity to run one, so the lab will be an excellent addition. The gathering space will also be used for other functions such as wellness seminars and the annual Christmas party. Finally, this area will have room for storage, so we can purchase needed items in bulk such as maize, five-gallon buckets, 210-liter water drums, etc.
As we anticipate a move to the new mission site, Fr. David Morman, Wes, and I are looking forward to having additional living space and the ability to store the supplies for our different programs in one location. The extra bedroom in our current home contains the Water with Blessings project supplies, laundry tubs and pails to wash clothes, the ironing board and anything else that doesn’t have a home. Our living space is comfortable and I am not complaining, but if I am to be honest, I will be very grateful to have a few amenities “out here in the bush” as they say: two faucets—hot and cold—which will eliminate the need to boil water for dishes, laundry, cleaning, etc.; kitchen cupboards with doors instead of open shelves covered with curtains (it gets quite dusty during the dry season); a dedicated office space that will replace the kitchen table as our work area; and finally, a generator for occasions when the power goes out (which can be quite frequent).
The mission house will also have a chapel—a place to celebrate Mass and spend time with our Lord. Finally, it will provide spare bedrooms that can be used when family, friends and guests come to visit. Having accommodations on site will also allow those who may be considering a call to serve here at the mission the opportunity to witness firsthand the work of the mission and Kenyan culture.
With each new phase of construction, the expanded mission continues to take shape. Soon, we and the orphans who are part of the mission programs will be able to call this new space home. We are very grateful to be part of this expansion and to serve God and the mission in this time and place. We and those who will come after us will be better able to assist and support the people here as the mission’s programs continue to grow and flourish.
To the people of the Bismarck Diocese, we extend a heartfelt thank you. We greatly appreciate your prayers and financial support through the annual African Mission Appeal. Your ongoing generosity provides hope to our brothers and sisters here in Kenya. You provide living proof that each of us can “do small things with great love.”