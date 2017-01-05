Dr. David Anders to speak at RPR banquets

January 5, 2017
Real Presence Radio will host Dr. David Anders as keynote speaker of our upcoming annual fundraising banquets—Feb. 20 in Bismarck and Feb. 21 in Fargo.
Dr. Anders is the host of “Called to Communion,” which airs at 1 p.m. CST Tuesday through Friday on Real Presence Radio. He is also the Director of the Office of Catholic Education and Lifelong Formation for the Diocese of Birmingham, Alabama. A convert to Catholicism, Dr. Anders was raised in the Presbyterian Church and attended a Protestant college and seminary. While studying the works of John Calvin, Martin Luther, and the Protestant doctrine of “faith alone” for his Ph.D. in Reformation History, he began to read the works of St. Augustine, to whom his professors pointed as the origin of Protestant theology. As he continued to study with the purpose of being an apologist of the Protestant faith and converting Catholics to Protestantism, he became persuaded by the truth of the Catholic faith. Dr. Anders entered the Church in 2003 along with his wife and five children. For more information, check out his website calvin2catholic.com.
Real Presence Radio is seeking sponsors for the banquet. Sponsorship levels are $250, $500 or $1,000. Supporters of Real Presence Radio can also be table hosts. Table hosts invite eight guests to join them at their tables. Banquet attendees may come as guests. Guests are asked to call the Real Presence office at (877)795-0122 to RSVP or email
jessica@yourcatholicradiostation.com
.
—Submitted information