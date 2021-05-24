Dr. Scott Hahn at UMary on June 2

By many, Dr. Scott Hahn is regarded as the preeminent scholar on everything Catholic. From his 40-plus popular academic books to his public speaking appearances and national radio and TV shows and interviews, Hahn is considered the authority. However, many in academia who follow Hahn’s work respect and admire him most for his clear teaching of the Catholic faith. Hahn will present a keynote address on Wednesday, June 2, at 7:30 p.m., from the McDowell Activity Center (MAC), on campus, at which time he will also be awarded the University of Mary’s Lumen Vitae Medal. The event is free and open to the public. One of Hahn’s most notable quotes rings relevant today in a world filled with uncertainty: “If we do not fill our mind with prayer, it will fill itself with anxieties, worries, temptations, resentments, and unwelcomed memories.”